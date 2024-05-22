Batteries, wet wipes and wind-up radios: Government issues new emergency advice

Every household should have an emergency pack that includes three days worth of food and water according to the government, in new advice issued today.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, launched a new website today aimed at preparing the British public for emergencies.

The "Prepare" website advises people on how to protect themselves from risks ranging from floods and power outages to cyber attacks and infectious disease outbreaks.

It urges households to put together an "emergency kit" of items, including bottled water, spare batteries and a wind-up radio.

Portable power banks, battery torches, first aid kits and hand sanitiser are also recommended, as well as extra baby supplies for those who need them.

In a speech at the London defence conference, Mr Dowden said that he is not being a "doomsday prepper", but rather setting out "sensible safeguards."

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden announced the new website today Credit: PA

A poll by the conference showed that only 15% of people have an emergency supply kit in their homes, and more than 40% do not have three days' supply of non-perishable items.

"One thing that Covid made clear is that crises can hit us all in ways we might not be able to anticipate and that resilience requires us all to be ready," he said.

But he urged people against "stockpiling".

The new website also offers advice on how to get involved in community activities before, during, and after emergencies; and also offers advice on coping with trauma.

It also offers specific advice for disabled people and their carers.

The new website says it outlines "simple and effective steps" to being more prepared Credit: prepare.campaign.gov.uk

Last year, the government introduced a new emergency alert system, meaning all mobile phones get sent a loud alert sound if there is a nearby emergency.

Mr Dowden also announced today new emergency preparedness training for MPs, and a new pandemic-preparedness exercise taking place next summer.

The new measures come after Rishi Sunak warned the UK "stands at a crossroads" ahead of "some of the most dangerous years" last week.

