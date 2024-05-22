Human remains found in a London river are believed to be those of 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew, who has been missing since March 8, police have said.

Contractors carrying out cleaning work found the remains in Mitcham, south-west London, on Tuesday, May 21. Metropolitan Police officers were called to Rawnsley Avenue in the afternoon and a crime scene was set up.

Human remains were initially found by a dog walker in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon on April 2.

Floral tributes left in Rowdown Fields, a park in Croydon, where human remains were found Credit: PA

Two people, have been charged with her murder and preventing lawful and decent burial. A court heard, that the couple killed Ms Mayhew at a residential property. Ms Mayhew was last seen in Sutton, south-west London, on the evening of March 8.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family. We will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses. “I expect my officers to remain in the area for some time as they carry out important work at the scene. “Two people arrested, who were known to Sarah, were later charged with her murder. At present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death. Inquiries are ongoing.” The family of Ms Mayhew, from Croydon, has been informed and is being supported by specialised officers.

