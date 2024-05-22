Ireland, Spain and Norway to formally recognise Palestine as a state

Ireland, Spain and Norway will formally recognsise Palestine as a state by the end of the month, they have announced.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Irish premier Simon Harris said the country made the decision because “we believe in freedom and justice as fundamental principles of international law”.

“We said the point of recognising the state of Palestine was coming closer, that point has now arrived,” he said in Dublin.

“Today, Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine.

Irish premier Simon Harris. Credit: PA

“Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”

Spain is yet to confirm the move itself.

Meanwhile. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: “There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.” He confirmed the Scandinavian country's official recognition will come into force on May 28.

Recognising Palestinian statehood has been a cornerstone of European foreign policy, with several countries ardent supporters of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

The move comes as Israeli forces have led assaults on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip in May, causing a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

In response, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz has ordered Israel’s ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return to Israel.

"Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays,” Katz said.

He said that the recognition could impede efforts to return Israel’s hostages being held in Gaza and makes a ceasefire less likely by “rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran.”

He also threatened to recall Israel’s ambassador to Spain if the country takes a similar position.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…