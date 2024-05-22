UK General Election to take place on July 4, Rishi Sunak confirms

By Elisa Menendez, Westminster Producer

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a snap General Election for July 4.

After months of speculation over when it could take place, the prime minister finally announced the news in a last minute press briefing outside Number 10 this afternoon.

As Mr Sunak began his speech in the pouring rain, D: Ream's hit song 'Things Can Only Get Better' - associated with Labour’s 1997 General Election victory - could be heard blaring loudly in the background.

The PM confirmed the King earlier today granted permission to dissolve Parliament, paving the way for the UK to head to the polls in just weeks.

Immediately afterwards, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves posted on X “Bring it on” and the Labour Party shared a video calling out the Tories, saying "Change."

Shortly after, Sir Keir Starmer held a press briefing with two UK flags placed behind him, telling the British public: "The future is in your hands.

"Together we can stop the chaos, we can turn the page and start to rebuild Britain."

Mr Sunak began his speech by reflecting on the difficulties of the Covid pandemic and his Cabinet debut four years ago.

Announcing the election, he said: “This hard earned economic stability was only ever meant to be the beginning, the question now is how and who do you trust to turn that foundation into a secure future for you, your family, and our country?

“Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future, to decide whether we want to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one with no plan and no certainty."

He went on to attack Labour, accusing them of having no plan for the country.

“On July 5, either Keir Starmer or I will be prime minister," he said. “He has shown time and time again that he will take the easy way out and do anything to get power.

“I have to say, if he was happy to abandon all the promises he made to become Labour leader once he got the job, how can you know that he won’t do exactly the same thing if he were to become prime minister?

“If you don’t have the conviction to stick to anything you say, if you don’t have the courage to tell people what you want to do, and if you don’t have a plan, how can you possibly be trusted to lead our country, especially at this most uncertain of times?”

He concluded his address by insisting only a Conservative government with him in charge would ensure economic stability.

“Over the next few weeks, I will fight for every vote," he vowed.

“I will earn your trust and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government led by me will not put our hard-earned economic stability at risk, can restore pride and confidence in our country, and with a clear plan and bold action will deliver a secure future for you, your family and our United Kingdom.”

The Westminster rumour mill had been running hot all day after Mr Sunak twice refused to rule out a summer election earlier today.

Asked at Prime Minister’s Questions whether the rumours were true, the prime minister reiterated his stance that an election will be called in the “second half of this year” - leaving open the possibility of a July poll.

Most Westminster insiders had predicted a November election was most likely. But promising inflation figures announced this morning, as well as the recent Parliamentary approval of the Rwanda policy, is thought to have given the PM the confidence needed to finally call it.

Speculation mounted further when Cabinet ministers were summoned for an unusually timed meeting, with Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cutting short his trip Albania to attend and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps delaying a trip to the Baltic States.

As speculation ran rife, Labour earlier urged the PM to “get on with it” and call a General Election this afternoon.

A party spokesman said: “We are fully ready to go whenever the prime minister calls an election. We have a fully organised and operational campaign ready to go and we think the country is crying out for a General Election so would urge the prime minister to get on with it.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...