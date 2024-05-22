Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a General Election for July 4 - so what happens next and when will campaigning start?

Mr Sunak confirmed on Wednesday an election will take place this summer following months of speculation.

The announcement comes after rare welcome news for Mr Sunak, as official figures showed inflation slowed to 2.3% in April - the lowest level since July 2021.

The prime minister had until December 17, 2024, to call a General Election - exactly five years after Parliament returned following the 2019 general election.

How does the prime minister call a General Election?

Mr Sunak must request permission from the King to hold a General Election, and will formally ask the monarch to "dissolve" Parliament.

Once permission has been granted, a date will be set for the dissolution of Parliament.

An election will take place 25 working days later - not counting weekends or any bank holidays that fall within this period.

What is the dissolution of Parliament?

Dissolution is the formal term for the end of a Parliament, and it occurs ahead of a General Election.

There are normally several days between an election being called and Parliament being dissolved to allow for any outstanding parliamentary business to be finished.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said he'd learned the final stages of the finance bill are "being rushed through" tomorrow, ahead of this process.

Once Parliament is dissolved, MPs lose their status, meaning they stop representing their constituencies and have to campaign to be re-elected at the next election.

More than 100 MPs have announced they are standing down from their constituency at the next General Election. Most of these are Tories and include former prime minister Theresa May.

Government ministers however will remain in post and continue to run their departments. They are only replaced when a new government is formed following a General Election.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

The government also enters a pre-election period - often referred to as "purdah" - the time during an election campaign when there are restrictions on what the government can do.

Government activity is restricted during campaigning to ensure that public money is not used to support the party currently in power.

When does campaigning start?

The parties decide when to launch their manifestoes - there is no set date for this.

However, since 1997, Labour and Conservative manifestos have been launched between 18 and 29 days before the election.

The manifesto will include the key promises the party is making to encourage people to vote for them.

On polling day, voting happens between 7am and 10pm, with results being announced overnight and into the early hours of the next morning once counting has been concluded.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…