At least nine dead and over 60 injured after stage collapse in Mexico

Relief workers and security guards attend to the injured after the stage collapsed in high winds

At least nine people - including a child - have been killed at a electoral rally in Mexico after a stage collapsed under heavy winds on Wednesday.

The incident, which has left 63 injured, happened during presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez's campaign event in the city of San Pedro Garza.

The victims “will not be alone in this tragedy,” Mr Máynez said. He added he had suspended upcoming campaign events, but would remain in the state to monitor the situation.

“We have to have solidarity, there is nothing that can repair an accident, a damage of this nature, and [people] will not be alone in this tragedy and through the consequences that this tragedy will have in their lives,” Mr Máynez said.

Videos shared on social media showed the moment a strong gust caused the stage to collapse. Mr Máynez and his team can be seen running for cover as the structure, which included a large video screen, falls onto the stage and part of the audience area.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Máynez said teams had checked the “structure of the set” prior to the event, but that the severity of the wind gusts were unprecedented.

“The weather conditions were very atypical: the rain didn’t last for even five minutes… it wasn’t even a storm, it was truly atypical what happened,” he said.

The presidential candidate said an investigation into the incident would take place.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he “sends a hug to family members, friends of the victims and political supporters”.

The accident happened at the height of campaign season, with many events held this week and next in anticipation of the June 2 presidential, state and municipal elections.

