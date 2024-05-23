R&B singer Cassie Ventura has spoken out publicly for the first time since security footage emerged appearing to show her being assaulted by her then-partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The footage from 2016 appears to show the rapper chasing his then-girlfriend, before kicking her on the ground in a Los Angeles hotel corridor.

In a statement on Instagram on Thursday, Cassie urged people to "open your heart to believing victims" of domestic violence "the first time."

She said that being a victim of domestic violence had "broke me down to someone I never thought I would become", and that "the healing journey is never ending".

She thanked her friends, family, and people online whose "outpouring of love" has allowed her to "feel safe".

She added that "with a lot of hard work, I am better, but I will always be recovering from my past."

Cassie published the statement on her Instagram page Credit: @Cassie

The video, obtained by CNN, appears to match a description of an incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in a now-settled lawsuit originally filed by Cassie in November last year.

Cassie claimed she was a victim of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long relationship in the lawsuit, which was settled a day after it was filed.

Last week, Combs apologised for his behaviour and said he had "committed to be a better man."

In the video posted on Instagram on Sunday, he said "it's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life [...] but I make no excuses."

"My behaviour on that video is inexcusable," he said, "I take full responsibility for my actions."

He added that he had sought professional help in the years since, attending therapy and rehab.

The video obtained by CNN was filmed in March 2016 Credit: AP

Combs has also been named as a defendant in several sexual abuse lawsuits. In March, his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal authorities in a reported sex trafficking investigation.

In her Instagram statement on Monday, Cassie urged victims of domestic violence to speak out.

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear," she said, "reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."

