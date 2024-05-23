Paula Vennells: Post Office boss was 'concerned' over 2013 email from Alan Bates

Play Brightcove video

Paula Vennells says there were concerns at the Post Office over time and cost of a review into the convictions of sub-postmasters

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells has claimed she had no inkling sub-postmaster convictions were unsafe in 2013 despite a “concerning” email from lead campaigner Alan Bates.

Ms Vennells was answering questions as part of her second day of evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry on Thursday, after an emotional first day which saw her become visibly upset on a number of occasions and break down in tears twice.

She apologised for her actions during the scandal 23 times during her first day of evidence, according to the inquiry’s official transcript.

Mr Bates emailed Ms Vennells on May 21, 2013, saying he had “little doubt that it is now feasible to show that many of the prosecutions that the Post Office have pressed home should never have taken place”.

WATCH: Paula Vennells give evidence at the Post Office inquiry live on ITVX.

Referring to the work of Second Sight - the independent forensic accountants brought in to investigate issues with the Post Office, including the Horizon system - Mr Bates said: “Bearing in mind what has been discovered so far, I for one am surprised that we haven’t yet met to discuss the implications.

“Whilst I appreciate that the majority of the issues began under previous regimes and you have expressed a genuine willingness to address the concerns that JFSA [Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance] has been raising, these issues are still continuing.

“I have little doubt that it is now feasible to show that many of the prosecutions that POL [Post Office Limited] have pressed home should never have taken place.”

An email sent from Alan Bates to Paula Vennells in May 2013. Credit: Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC asked Ms Vennells: “Would you have been very concerned reading an email like this that the person representing a key stakeholder, JFSA, was saying that the prosecutions, and many of them, that the Post Office had brought ought never to have taken place?”

She replied: “I was concerned to get the email from Alan, certainly.

“The point he was making about prosecutions was the point the JFSA made for a number of years - that wasn’t new news to me at this stage.”

Mr Beer continued: “Is that how you would have thought of it, that this is just Mr Bates saying something that he’s always said?”

The former Post Office boss replied: “No, not at all.”

Mr Beer then said: “Had you been given any inkling that anything had emerged that might undermine the safety of convictions?”

Ms Vennells responded: “No.”

More than 700 sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

