At least four dead and dozens injured after Majorca building collapse

At least four people have died and dozens of others have been injured following a building collapse in Majorca, emergency services said.

Local media said the top terrace of a The Medusa Beach Club, a restaurant in Playa de Palma, had collapsed.

They said emergency services were called shortly after 8pm to the building. The cause of the collapse is at present unknown.

Several people are still believed to be trapped at the site.

Posting on X, emergency services said four people had died and 21 people were injured. They said emergency services were continuing to operate at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

