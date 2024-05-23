Rapper ASAP Rocky to face trial in October in firearm case

American rapper ASAP Rocky will face a trial in October this year, after pleading not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in Los Angeles.

The musician is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and collaborator, before allegedly firing it in his direction outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021.

It comes after a judge ruled in November that there is sufficient evidence for Rocky to stand trial, after his attorney attempted to cast doubt on the case.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, entered the not guilty plea in January this year.

Rocky with his partner Rihanna in 2021 Credit: AP

Superior Court Judge Karla Kerlin set two preliminary hearing dates on June 28 and August 2, ahead of the trial set for October 21, later this year.

He could be handed a sentence of up to 24 years in prison if convicted on all charges, prosecutors previously said.

Rocky, who is a two-time Grammy nominee, shares two sons with pop musician Rihanna, named RZA and Riot Rose.

He was previously given a two-year suspended sentence for assault during a fight in Stockholm, Sweden, in August 2019.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…