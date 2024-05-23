What is the prorogation of Parliament - and when will it begin?

Parliament is expected to be suspended on Friday, ahead of its formal dissolution next week after Rishi Sunak announced a General Election will be held on July 4.

The King granted the prime minister's request to dissolve Parliament on Wednesday, but in the interim Downing Street has confirmed Parliament will be prorogued.

Prorogation will take place on May 24, followed by dissolution on May 30, in line with legislation which requires polling to take place 25 working days after Parliament is dissolved.

Here, ITV News explains what prorogation means and how it impacts MPs and legislation.

What happens in the period between an election being called and prorogation of Parliament?

A process known as 'wash-up' is in effect for two days, to bridge the gap between Mr Sunak calling an election and prorogation.

Wash-up involves deals being struck between party whips about which bills will be nodded through during prorogation.

What is prorogation?

Prorogation marks the end of a parliamentary session, suspending most business - including bills, motions, debate and questions.

Parliament is usually prorogued between each session, typically in April or May.

But, as is the case in this instance, it may happen prior to dissolution before a General Election.

This is to wrap up parliamentary business early and allow MPs to focus on the election campaign.

King Charles III will lead the prorogation ceremony on Friday. Credit: PA

What about legislation currently going through parliament?

Most legislation falls when Parliament is prorogued, but it is possible for some government bills to be carried into the next session.

This is particularly the case in instances where a bill was formed through cross-party work to avoid needing to re-introduce bills in the next session.

Any bills that have completed all parliamentary stages before prorogation begins but have not been given royal assent - needed for a bill to become an Act - will automatically receive assent.

What happens to MPs after the dissolution of Parliament?

Once Parliament is dissolved, every seat in the House of Commons will become vacant, meaning there are no longer any MPs.

Those who were MPs before dissolution cease to represent their constituents and lose access to parliamentary facilities and resources.

More than 100 MPs have announced they are standing down from their constituency at the next General Election.

After a General Election a new Parliament meets and a new parliamentary session begins.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…