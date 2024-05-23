Which new laws could be scrapped because of the election?

By Maya Bowles, ITV News Westminster Producer

With the shock announcement of a surprise election on July 4, a number of key laws currently going through Parliament are likely to be scrapped.

Parliament will be dissolved on Thursday, May 30 for six weeks until the election, which means there's only a limited amount of time for laws to be passed before Westminster turns it's attention to the election campaigns.

It appears the government's flagships smoking ban, plans for an independent football regulator, and the troubled Renter's Reform Bill are all likely to be canned.

The Finance Bill, which includes tax plans announced by the government has to pass, leaving less time for MPs to work through other legislation in the "wash-up" process.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has been laying out in Parliament which laws will be definitely going through, leaving some likely to be out the window until the next parliament.

Smoking ban

In April, the PM announced he was introducing a law which would effectively ban smoking in the UK, making it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after January 1, 2009.

The ban is one of Rishi Sunak's flagship policies, but it now looks like it may not ever actually become law. It was set to be one of the key achievements of Rishi Sunak's time in office, after he promised to introduce it during his speech at Conservative Party conference last year.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill has divided Tory MPs, many of whom view the policy as unconservative. But despite this, it managed to clear its first Commons hurdle in April.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins claimed when the Bill was announced that MPs have a “duty” to protect the next generation from the illnesses and harms caused by tobacco.

It will likely be scrapped because there would have been a free vote on the issue, meaning MPs aren't told how they should vote by their party. It's understood free vote bills can't be rushed through in this "wash-up" stage.

Football Governance Bill

In March the government announced they would introduce an independent football regulator, as part of the Football Governance Bill.

It would give powers to a body, which is separate from both government and football authorities, to license clubs in England's top five tiers.

First pitched nearly five years ago, it has been heralded as the possible solution to fixing "the game's broken financial model".

Conservative MP Tracy Crouch who introduced the Bill posted on X on Thursday morning saying "unfortunately the Football Governance Bill will progress no further and although there is a ready made Bill for the next Government ."

The Chatham and Aylesford MP, who is stepping down at the next election said she "won't be here to see it pass."

"A lot of people have poured their heart and soul into the Bill - officials, politicians, authorities, clubs and of course fans.

"I am 100% convinced there will be an Independent Regulator for football, thanks to the efforts of others and the desire for sustainability", she said.

Ms Crouch also pleaded with the Premier League and the EFL to "sit back down and start negotiating a deal."

Considering it has had cross-party support, there is an expectation that the Bill will resume its progress in the next parliament.

Renter's Reform Bill

One of the Bills also likely to be dropped is the Renter's Reform Bill. The bill was was supposed to provide better protections for renters, but has been progressively watered down because of lobbying by Conservative MPs who are also landlords.

The central promise of the Bill was to end no-fault evictions, which allow landlords to kick tenants out without a reason but that has now been delayed until a review of the courts system can take place, to the outrage of campaigners.

The government first promised to ban what are called Section 21 notices five years ago.

Tom Darling Campaign Manger of the Renters' Reform Coalition said renters have been "waiting five long years for action".

“In 2019 the government promised to deliver a better deal for private renters and an end to section 21 evictions. Renters in England – trapped in an unhealthy, unaffordable and insecure renting system – have been waiting five long years for action on that pledge.

“However the Renters (Reform) Bill had already been undermined by repeated government concessions to landlord groups – resulting in a Bill that would have failed to address the renting crisis."

Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill

Another significant housing Bill likely to be scrapped is the the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill, which the government say would "slash unfair costs and crack down on exploitation."

The reforms would make it easier for leaseholders to purchase their freehold, sell the property, and also extend the lease.

There are almost five million leasehold homes in England.

Martyn's Law

There has also been much attention on what an election could all mean for Martyn's Law, which would create tighter security at public venues, after the PM met with the mother of murdered Martyn Hett on Thursday.

The law was drafted after campaigning by Figen Murray, whose son Martyn was killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack in 2017.

Under the new law, venues in the UK needing to have training requirements and a legal duty to produce preventative plans on terror attacks.

Ms Murray met on Wednesday with both the prime minister and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. After her meeting with the PM, she said he had promised her he would introduce the law before summer recess, but could not guarantee it passing before the next election.

But speaking to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Ms Murray said she feels "misled" by the prime minister, but that she feels the Bill "absolutely will" go through, because I will not stop until that day comes.

Shadow Commons Leader Lucy Powell expressed concern over the future of the legislation on Thursday: “The Prime Minister yesterday promised Figen Murray – mother of Martyn Hett, killed in that attack – that Martyn’s Law would be introduced before the summer recess.

“Regrettably that now seems unlikely, but I hope whoever is returned after the election can bring in Martyn’s Law as soon as possible", she said.

Infected Blood

One of the laws which seems almost certain to pass is the Bill which is tied to compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal.

Before the election was announced, the big news of this week was the final report into the infected blood scandal, and the announcement compensation would be paid to all those "infected or affected" by the end of the year.

But the compensation is tied to a Bill called the Victims and Prisoners Bill, which would set up a compensation body and pay interim payments. The Bill has been chosen as one of those which will go through in the "wash-up" stage.

Speaking in the Commons, Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt committed to passing the Bill: "I want to give my assurance to the victims of the infected blood scandal that this government stands by the commitments made earlier this week."

After years of injustice and a "cover-up" by the NHS and successive governments, any further delay to the payout would have caused serious upset to victims and their families.

On Tuesday Paymaster General John Glen said further interim payments of £210,000 for the most urgent cases will be made within 90 days, as he recognised "time is of the essence" with members of the infected blood community dying each week.

The government also said those living with HIV or at least two severe illnesses could be entitled to at least £2 million per person.

When asked on Thursday morning whether he would commit to get the compensation legislation through, the PM refused to do so, saying: "I'm going to do absolutely everything in my power to make sure the infected blood legislation gets through."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...