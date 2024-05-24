Creator of Super Size Me, Morgan Spurlock, dies aged 53

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, whose documentary Super Size Me helped shine an increased light on the unhealthiness of the fast-food industry, has died aged 53.

Spurlock died on Thursday in New York from complications of cancer, according to a statement issued Friday by his family.

His brother, Craig Spurlock, said in a statement: "It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan.

"Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity.

"The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."

Morgan Spurlock became famous when he directed Super Size Me. Credit: AP

Spurlock's 2004 documentary Super Size Me shone a light on the dominance of the fast food industry in the United States and the impact it had on obesity, diabetes and other major illnesses.

The documentary saw Spurlock eating fast food every day for a month and recording the impact on his body.

The impact of the documentary led to McDonald's discontinuing its supersize portions.

It also saw fast-food chains and restaurants stressing freshness, artisanal methods, farm-to-table goodness and ethically sourced ingredients. But nutritionally not much has changed.

He returned with a sequel in 2019 Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! - a look at an industry that processes nine billion animals a year in America.

Speaking in 2019 he said: "There has been this massive shift and people say to me, 'so has the food gotten healthier?' And I say, 'Well, the marketing sure has'."

