Energy bills set to fall as Tories and Labour clash on energy policy

Ofgem is expected to announce on Friday that the average household energy bill will drop by around 7% from July 1

Households are set to learn that their energy bills will fall again in July but remain around 40% higher than pre-gas crisis levels. The topic is a key focus in General Election campaigning, which started on Thursday.

Energy consultants Cornwall Insight said they expect the typical household’s energy bill to fall from the current £1,690 a year to £1,574.

This would be £500 less than the cap in July last year, when it was £2,074.

But it is slightly higher than the £1,560 the group previously predicted for July, while Cornwall added it expects Ofgem to increase the energy price cap in October, before dropping it again in January 2025.

The Tories and Labour clashed on energy policy as the General Election campaign focused on the prospect of cheaper household bills.

but Labour pointed out it would still be £400 more than in 2021.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is using a visit to Scotland to promote his plan for a publicly-owned green electricity generator, which he said would cut bills and boost energy security.

Sir Keir is set to say that “after 14 years of Tory chaos” people “are desperate for change”.

“Families are picking up the tab of 14 years of Tory energy failure and are expected to remain a staggering £400 a year worse off under the new price cap.”

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho set out plans for consumer-friendly changes and accused Labour of not being “honest about the costs” that their plans for net zero power would involve.

Ms Coutinho said Labour’s drive to decarbonise the electricity system by 2030 would “take us back to square one by making voters pay more for net zero”.

She said shifting away from North Sea oil and gas would put 200,000 jobs at risk.

She set out her own energy policies, including maintaining the Ofgem cap throughout the next parliament to help keep bills down.

Last week, Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “Our projections suggest that from July, the average annual bill will fall by around £500 compared to last summer, offering further relief given the quarter-on-quarter drop seen in April.

“Of course, we must recognise lower prices don’t erase all the problems.

“The very fact we are still seeing bill levels which are hundreds of pounds above pre-crisis levels underscores the ongoing challenges faced by households.”

Ofgem changes the price cap every three months based on several factors, the most important of which is the price of energy on wholesale markets.

The price cap does not limit a household’s total bills, people still pay for each unit of gas and electricity they use – the figures provided are just for an average-use household.

On Wednesday, Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee that prices “are still significantly higher than they were before, and when we look further out our best estimate is that prices are going to stay high and volatile over time”.

Ofgem is currently reviewing the price cap and looking at how it is calculated.

This includes mulling over changes to standing charges, which are fixed daily charges that cover the cost of supply connections.

Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “Households are still struggling with bills that are hundreds of pounds higher than pre-crisis levels and estimates suggest bills may rise again as we head into winter.

“Whatever colour the next government is, we’ll be heading into a winter still heavily dependent on volatile gas markets, going backwards on our energy independence. The cost of living, driven in part by energy bills, and the UK’s energy security may well be key election issues – so how the parties choose to tackle them will likely be in the spotlight.”

