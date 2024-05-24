The King will become patron of the British Olympic Association (BOA) to mark the first anniversary of his coronation.

Charles will take over the patronage from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had been patron of the BOA since her ascension to the throne in 1952.

It comes ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will begin on July 26 and finish on August 11.

Sir Hugh Robertson, chair of the BOA, said: “We are delighted that His Majesty The King has agreed to take on the patronage of the BOA.

“As an organisation that represents all four corners of the United Kingdom, the support and active engagement of the royal family, and in particular HRH The Princess Royal, is important, and has been crucial to the recent success of Team GB. It is fantastic news that it will continue in the years ahead.”

The King has also accepted a patronage at Gordonstoun, his former school in Scotland.

The late Queen at Gordonstoun School with Prince Charles Credit: PA

Earlier on Friday, Charles became patron of the Gordonstoun Association, a role previously held by his father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh – who also attended the school.

It marked the King’s first official link with the Moray institution, which he attended from 1962 to 1967.

Charles secured five O-levels and two A-levels at the school, earning him a place to study archaeology and anthropology at Trinity College Cambridge.

During his coronation celebrations last year, he chose four pipers from the school to welcome him to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for the Honours of Scotland ceremony.

