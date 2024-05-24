A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a dog walker in Perthshire.

Former estate worker Brian Low was found dead on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy at around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17.

The 65-year-old, who retired from his job as a groundsman at the Edradynate Estate last year, had been out walking his black Labrador at the time.

A post-mortem examination discovered Mr Low had been shot.

The body of Brian Low was discovered in a remote area near Aberfeldy Credit: PA

In the course of their investigation, known as Operation Newlane, police have visited 478 properties and interviewed more than 800 people.

Police Scotland a 75-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Mr Low’s death and on Friday morning, adding that he was being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

The force said it is unable to provide any further comment at this time as the investigation continues.

