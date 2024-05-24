Sarah Ferguson appeared to be furious at Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night, as she attempted to silence a noisy crowd.

The Duchess of York was speaking at a charity event that was part of the festival, where she was helping to auction off a painting of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Demi Moore, Heidi Klum and Kelly Rowland were among the stars in attendance. Cher also performed a four-song set at the event.

"The entire room right now needs to be quiet," the Duchess said, as she thanked auctioneer Simon de Pury, who was taking bids for the "exceptional" painting in aid of charity.

She berated the crowd for "saying 'I want to go, where is the next party?'", and for looking uninterested in what she was saying.

"Will all of you stop being so bored, stop looking at your wine glass, stop looking at your watch, and let's do it," she said, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

"But what I want to say," she continued, "is why are we here? What is the future? And why aren't we making our planet better for the youth of tomorrow?"

She said that she was "so sorry" to young people today for "completely and utterly destroying" the planet.

But she said that thanks to charities such as amfAR - which the event was in aid of - and the "scientific brilliance" of the people who work there, a difference could be made.

amfAR, or The Foundation for AIDS Research, is an American non-profit dedicated to researching the virus and HIV prevention.

She ended her speech with a call to action, saying "let's get this going".

The painting was auctioned off for 475,000 Euros (£405,000), with all proceeds donated to amFAR.

