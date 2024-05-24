Play Brightcove video

Figen Murray has been campaigning for an anti-terror law in memory of her son Martyn. She told ITV News she is "disappointed" after Rishi Sunak had promised to pass it before the summer - only to call an election hours later

The mother of Manchester arena victim Martyn Hett has told ITV News she feels "misled" by Rishi Sunak.

Figen Murray has been campaigning for an anti-terror law in memory of her son. She said she is "disappointed" after Mr Sunak had promised to pass it before the summer when she met with him on Wednesday.

Just hours after meeting Ms Murray, the prime minister announced a General Election on July 4.

Ms Murray said he shook her hand and promised Martyn's Law would be brought to Parliament before summer recess. But the General Election means that the current parliamentary session ended on Friday before Martyn's Law could be introduced to the Commons.

But Ms Murray said she feels "reassured" after Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer both promised they will back the law if they win the election.

Martyn's Law would create tighter security at public venues, after Martyn and 21 other people were killed in a terror attack at the Manchester Arena in 2017.

Under the new law, venues in the UK would need to have training requirements and a legal duty to produce preventative plans on terror attacks.

Ms Murray said she feels "let down by all the promises that were made and broken" by the prime minister.

Responding to the comments by the bereaved mother, the PM insisted "there's no change to the timeline" he promised Ms Murray.

Mr Sunak said he's still "working towards bringing forward Martyn's Law... We've got an election, and the election's in the beginning of July and my plan is very much to bring that law forward."

"I had a very constructive conversation with Figen Murray... and I have nothing but admiration for her bravery in the face of an awful tragedy that happened to her family," the prime minster said.

Ms Murray had been walking 200 miles to campaign for stronger protections against terrorism in public places, finishing the walk at Downing Street on Wednesday.

She began her walk at the spot Martyn died alongside 21 others when a bomb was detonated at the Arena by Salman Abedi.

Ms Murray said her “life changed overnight” when her son was killed in the attack.

Sir Keir also met Ms Murray on Wednesday, telling the House of Commons "we must make [Martyn's Law] a reality as soon as possible."

The Manchester Arena inquiry found in 2022 that victims of the bombing could have survived if the rescue operation had been 'better' and medical help more freely available.

"Inadequacies" in the emergency response meant the deaths of two of the 22 victims could have been prevented.

Chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry, Sir John Saunders, said his report, looking into the emergency response on the night, also included whether anything "undermined the ability of the response to save life or contributed to the extent of the loss of life".

Shadow Commons Leader Lucy Powell expressed concern over the future of the legislation on Thursday: “The Prime Minister yesterday promised Figen Murray – mother of Martyn Hett, killed in that attack – that Martyn’s Law would be introduced before the summer recess.

“Regrettably that now seems unlikely, but I hope whoever is returned after the election can bring in Martyn’s Law as soon as possible," she said.

Other laws which have been shelved because of the election include the PM's flagship smoking ban, the Renter's Reform Bill, and the Football Governance Bill.

