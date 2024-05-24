This is Talking Royals - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with Presenter Charlene White, ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship and Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson.

A new name, new look - but same insights on all things royal!

This week, Chris and Lizzie speak to Charlene about what the surprise election means for the King and other royals.

They speak about the soon to be renamed King's Trust event his majesty hosted this week, as well as the latest from Kate as a report's released on a project close to her heart.

And for those who haven't had enough royal portraits, Chris and Lizzie spoke to royal photographer Hugo Burnand at a brand new King's Gallery exhibition, showcasing 100 years of royal photography.

