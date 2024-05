The early skirmishes of the election campaign continue to dominate the front pages of the newspapers heading into the weekend.

The words “Gove quits” feature strongly on the front of several papers after Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove joined the growing list of Conservative MPs who have decided not to stand again.

Daily ExpressDaily Mirror

The Timesi weekend

FT WeekendThe Independent

Daily Mail

The Daily Telegraph

The Guardian

Daily Star