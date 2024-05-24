A lawyer representing a number of sub-postmasters said former Post Office boss Paula Vennells is living in "a cloud of denial" as she faced her third and final day of questioning at the Horizon inquiry.

Edward Henry KC grilled the 65-year-old at the hearing on Friday over her handling of the scandal, insisting her account of the events has been "self-serving".

"There were so many forks in the road but you always took the wrong path, didn’t you," he asked.

Ms Vennells replied: “It was an extraordinarily complex undertaking and the Post Office and I didn’t always take the right path, I’m very clear about that.”

Questioned on whether she had anyone to blame but herself during the scandal, Ms Vennells said: “Absolutely. Where I made mistakes and where I made the wrong calls … where I had information and I made the wrong calls, yes, of course.”

Mr Henry continued: “Well, you are responsible for your own downfall, aren’t you?”

In response, she told the hearing she lost all employment since the Court of Appeal passed a judgment which ultimately led to a number of sub-postmaster convictions being overturned.

“It has been really important to me to do what I didn’t, or was unable to do at the time I was chief executive - and I have worked for three years and prioritised this above anything else -for the past year it has probably been a full-time job.

She added: “I did my best through this. And it wasn’t good enough, and that is a regret I carry with me.”

Mr Henry continued: “I suggest to you that you still continue to live in a cloud of denial and it persists even to today because you have given in 750-odd pages (of a witness statement) a craven, self-serving account, haven’t you? ‘I didn’t know, nobody told me, I can’t remember, I was not shown this, I relied on the lawyers’.”

Ms Vennells replied: “I have tried to do this to the very best of my ability. I have taken… all of the questions I was asked. I have answered them honestly, no matter how difficult or how embarrassing or how wrong I was at the time. I don’t believe I could have worked harder for this."

More than 700 sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

Lee Castleton, East Yorkshire sub-postmaster, was found to have a £25,000 shortfall at his branch in 2004 and was made bankrupt after he lost his legal battle with the Post Office.

Lee Castleton was forced into bankruptcy by the Post Office Credit: ITV News

The inquiry previously heard that during her time as the organisation’s network director, Ms Vennells “likely” signed off on his £300,000 trial bill.

She told the probe the fact Mr Castleton was “locked out” of a mediation scheme for those who believed they had been wrongly prosecuted by the Post Office was “unacceptable”.

Mr Henry KC, said: “You preach compassion, you don’t practice it. For example, with Mr (Lee) Castleton he was even closed out of the mediation process and you know why that was, don’t you?”

Ms Vennells responded : “I’m sorry, I cannot recall the detail of that. I wasn’t personally involved in which cases did or didn’t go into the mediation scheme.”

Mr Henry continued: “It so deeply moved you, you said in your statement, ‘it was so shocking’, yet he was locked out of the mediation scheme because… he was an illustrious scalp… that could be used in the GLO (group litigation scheme)?”

“What happened to Mr Castleton is completely unacceptable," Ms Vennells conceded.

“At the time his case was not taken through the scheme, I personally wasn’t involved in the decision, but the Post Office took the decision based on legal advice.

“It was wrong, Mr Henry, I completely agree with that - and what happened to Mr Castleton is unforgivable.”

