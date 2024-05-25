Fire at amusement park in India kills at least 20

At least 20 people have died in a huge fire at an amusement park in western India, local police have said.

The fire broke out in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state and bodies have been recovered from the scene.

Footage showed firefighters clearing debris around collapsed tin roof structures that were used for bowling, go-karting and trampolining, according to local media reports.

Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said the fire was under control and the rescue operation was underway with 20 bodies recovered.

The park is popular with families with children enjoying the school summer holidays.

Mr Bhargava added that police would file a case of negligence against the owners of the park.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that he was “extremely distressed by the fire ... in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured."

Locals carry water to help douse a fire which broke out in an amusement park in India. Credit: AP

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...