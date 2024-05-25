Manchester United claim shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City

Manchester United have ended a poor season with a shock FA Cup final win against Manchester City.

The victory comes as manager Erik ten Hag faces intense speculation about his future and reports that he will be sacked regardless of the outcome at Wembley.

Time will tell whether the FA Cup trophy and Europa League qualification satisfies ambitious co-owners Ineos after limping home eighth in the league.

United's teenage stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo both scored in the 2-1 triumph over their rivals.

Substitute Jeremy Doku scored a late goal for the Premier League winners.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was joined by Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer at Wembley, where United’s co-owners could not fail to have been impressed by Ten Hag’s game plan and his side’s output.

Most predicted City would become the first English side to win back-to-back domestic doubles fresh from sealing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight title, but there appeared to be a hangover.

United, by contrast, were well-drilled and determined from the outset, with Garnacho capitalising on a defensive error to put Ten Hag’s side into a shock lead on the half-hour mark.

Mainoo coolly extended their advantage at the end of a fine team move before half-time, which City responded to strongly as Erling Haaland hit the bar during a period of pressure.

There was late tension as the otherwise impressive Andre Onana let in a late Doku strike but the Red Devils were not to be denied as they ended a poor, injury-hit campaign with a win for Ten Hag.

