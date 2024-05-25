Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam hours before UK show

American rapper Nicki Minaj was arrested in the Netherlands, just hours before she was due to perform a concert in the UK.

The 41-year-old artist, known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, is set to perform at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena this evening.

In a statement, Dutch police said a woman, 41, was arrested after allegedly trying to take soft drugs from Schiphol Airport to another country.

In an series of social media posts she claimed that police in Amsterdam had found drugs in her luggage after items were checked by customs.

She wrote that “they found weed” and her security has “already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him”.

She also live streamed what appeared to be a conversation with an officer, who asked her to get into a van so she could go to a police station.

“I’m not carrying drugs, I’m not going in there,” Minaj says.

She then asks the officer if she is “under arrest” to which the the Dutch policeman replies “yes”.

Minaj is told by another policeman that she will get a “lawyer” and to stop filming, and then gets inside the van.

Just before 4pm, she also posted: “It’s a 45 min to an hour flight. So they’re prob trying to stall for about 4 hours.”

Her show at Co-op Live was originally set to have doors open at 6.30pm but this has been changed to 7pm.

Promoters Live Nation, Co-op Live and Dutch police have been contacted for comment.

