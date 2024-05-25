Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announce divorce

TV presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are to divorce, a spokesperson for the couple has announced.

The pair, who previously presented ITV's This Morning together, married in 2010 and have a son.

A statement read: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Langsford and Holmes, both 64, first began presenting ITV daytime programme This Morning together in 2006, before leaving the programme in 2021.

They have also presented Channel 5 programmes including How The Other Half Lives, Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth and Eamonn And Ruth’s 7 Year Itch.

Langford regularly presents ITV's Loose Women and has also been a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Holmes was awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting in 2018 and is currently a presenter on GB News.

