Suggestions that Rishi Sunak is "taking the day off" have been dismissed by treasury minister Bim Afolami as the PM campaigns in his own constituency.

The prime minister met local veterans for breakfast after completing a whistle-stop tour of the UK.

While the PM's plans for the rest of the day are yet to be announced, Mr Afolami said he would be campaigning throughout the day when quizzed by Sky News.

While meeting with ex-service personnel, Sunak joked that he had avoided pneumonia after his rain-soaked statement outside Number 10.

The PM told veterans that he had managed to escape catching pneumonia while calling the July 4 General Election. Credit: PA

He did however admit that his suit had taken a drubbing, and he wasn't quite sure what state he would find it in, after he announced the July 4 election.

Mr Sunak has challenged Sir Keir Starmer to weekly TV debates throughout the campaign and accused the Labour leader of ducking the offer because he “doesn’t have a plan”.

Labour sources indicated Sir Keir would be willing to take part in the two debates with the largest audiences – ITV and BBC.

We take a look at what political parties are doing on the first weekend since the July 4 General election announcement.

Conservatives

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled the party would seek to end the impact of tapering of personal allowances on larger incomes, while his opposite number, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, vowed to deliver financial stability with a Thatcher-style commitment to “sound money”.

Workers lose £1 of their tax-free personal allowance for every £2 that their earnings go above £100,000, and anyone on more than £125,140 gets no allowance.

Election campaign trail: Chancellor and Shadow Chancellor clash on economy

In an apparent bid to draw dividing lines with Labour, Jeremy Hunt used an interview with the Telegraph newspaper to dangle the prospect of a change to the current system.

“If you look at the distortions in the tax system between £50,000 and £125,000, they are bad economically because they disincentivise people from doing what we need, which is to work, work harder. And we are the party of hard work,” he said.

Asked if a Tory government would aim to correct these “distortions” in another five years, he said: “Yes.”

Mr Hunt also branded inheritance tax “profoundly anti-Conservative”, but refused to be drawn on whether cuts to death duties would feature in the party manifesto.

Labour

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves met with supermarket workers in London to talk about the cost-of-living crisis, seeking to attack the Conservative record on the economy as she pitches Labour as the party of “stability and tough spending.”

In an article on the front page of the Daily Mail, Ms Reeves said: “Back in the 1980s, Margaret Thatcher proclaimed that the Conservatives were the party of sound money. But three decades on from when she left office, it was the Conservatives who crashed the economy, put pensions in peril and sent the average monthly mortgage repayments up by £240 a month.”

She added: “I will never play fast and loose with your money… I believe in sound money and public spending that is kept under control.”

Ms Reeves appeared to drop a hint that she may eventually be able to cut taxes “for working people” under a Labour government, saying saying she supports reductions when there is “a plan to pay for it”.

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats, who are targeting so-called blue wall seats in southern England, claimed out-going Tory Minister Michael Gove was “running scared” from the prospect of an electoral drubbing.

Sir Ed Davey’s party will be continuing its trail across the South East on Saturday, with the leader hitting two marginal constituencies to highlight sewage-dumping as a key electoral battleground in areas near the coast.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey. Credit: PA

The Lib Dems claimed that party analysis shows water company bosses have pocketed some £54 million in bonuses since 2019 as they announced plans for a new, strengthened water industry regulator to replace Ofwat.

Sir Ed said: “It is time to get rid of this toothless and weak regulator that is sitting idly by while water firms destroy our rivers and beaches with filthy sewage.

“This is a national scandal which has got far worse under the Conservatives’ watch. Their record is one of rising sewage levels and water firms stuffing their pockets with cash.

“The Liberal Democrats have led the campaign against sewage, with our plans for a new regulator, an end to disgraceful bonuses and profits, and a focus on protecting our previous environment.”

SNP

Leader of the SNP, John Swinney. Credit: PA

First Minister John Swinney is leading a "day of action" for the SNP as the first weekend of General Election campaigning begins.

Mr Swinney will be travelling around Scotland as he and other party leaders plead their case.

He is expected to discuss SNP plans to end tuition fees, doubling of NHS funding, Scottish Child Payment, free bus travel for young, disabled and elderly people, and baby boxes.

Swinney said: "This General Election is the opportunity to put Scotland first and unite behind an alternative to austerity and the SNP’s message of hope – protecting the NHS, tackling the cost-of-living crisis and eradicating child poverty."

The first minister also announced a £300 million investment to drive down NHS waiting times in Scotland.

