Composer Richard M. Sherman has died from an 'age-related illness' in Los Angeles

Richard M. Sherman, one half an award-winning pair of brothers who composed songs for "Mary Poppins," "The Jungle Book" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" has died aged 95.

Sherman, together with his late brother Robert, won two Academy Awards for Walt Disney's 1964 smash "Mary Poppins" - best score and best song, "Chim Chim Cher-ee."

They also picked up a Grammy for best movie or TV score.

The Walt Disney Co. announced that Sherman died on Saturday in a Los Angeles hospital due to age-related illness.

“Generations of moviegoers and theme park guests have been introduced to the world of Disney through the Sherman brothers’ magnificent and timeless songs.

Even today, the duo’s work remains the quintessential lyrical voice of Walt Disney,” the company said in a remembrance posted on its website.

The Shermans wrote over 150 songs at Disney, including the soundtracks for such films as "The Sword and the Stone," "The Parent Trap," "Bedknobs and Broomsticks," "The Jungle Book," "The Aristocrats" and "The Tigger Movie."

“It's a Small World” - which accompanies visitors to Disney theme parks' boat ride sung by animatronic dolls representing world cultures - is believed to be the most performed composition in the world. It was first debuted at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair pavilion ride.

Richard Sherman is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their two children: Gregory and Victoria. He also is survived by a daughter, Lynda, from a previous marriage.

