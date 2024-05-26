Sergio Perez unharmed after horror crash on Monaco opening lap

Sergio Perez has walked away unharmed from a massive crash during the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race was immediately red flagged after Perez hit the barrier while the rest of the racers made their way up the hill from Sainte Devote.

His car was completely destroyed on impact. And, just one of the four wheels on the Mexican's car hadn't been ripped off during the crash.

Perez, who started in 16th after a disappointing qualifying session, walked away from the crash while the remains of his car littered the track.

He had been sent into the wall after Haas driver Kevin Magnussen's front left wheel made contact with the rear-right of Perez's Red Bull.

Nico Hülkenberg, Magnussen's team-mate, was also taken out in the collision.

“That was unnecessary,” said the German driver.

Perez wasn't the only one who suffered on the opening lap, Carlos Sainz, who started third, went in too deep in his Ferrari at Casino Square, falling down the order, while the two Alpine drivers were also involved in a collision.

Esteban Ocon passed Pierre Gasly through Portier, but in doing so made contact with his team-mate, who launched him spectacularly in the air.

“What did he do?” Gasly yelled over the radio. “Why did he attack me? Oh my gosh. The whole car has damage now.”

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc beat McLaren’s Oscar Piastri on the short dash to the opening corner with Lando Norris promoted to third after Sainz ran off the road.

