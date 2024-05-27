Papua New Guinea landslide buries more than 2,000 people

The Papua New Guinea government has begged for international aid after a landslide has buried more than 2,000 people.

Government estimates for how many people have died in the disaster are around three times what the United Nations have estimated, with the UN placing the death toll at 670.

Australian officials have confirmed they are sending aircraft and other equipment to Papua New Guinea after fears were mooted that overnight rains could make the landslide site worse.

Emergency responders were concerned about the impact of rain on the already unstable mass of debris lying 6 to 8 meters (20 to 26 feet) deep on the Yambali village.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said: "The exact nature of the support that we do provide will play out over the coming days.

“We’ve got obviously airlift capacity to get people there. There may be other equipment that we can bring to bear in terms of the search and rescue and all of that we are talking through with PNG right now,” Marles added.

South Pacific island nation’s National Disaster Centre said the landslide 'buried more than 2000 people alive'. Credit: AP

Papua New Guinea is Australia's nearest neighbour and the countries are developing closer defence ties as part of an Australian effort to counter China's influence in the region.

Australia is also the most generous provider of foreign aid to its former colony, which became independent in 1975.

An excavator donated by a local builder became the first piece of heavy earth-moving machinery brought in to help villagers who have been digging with shovels and farming tools to find bodies.

The remains of six people have been recovered after the mountainside collapsed on Friday.

Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the International Organisation for Migration’s mission in Papua New Guinea, said water was seeping between the debris and the earth below, increasing the risk of a further landslide.

“What really worries me personally very much is the weather, weather, weather,” Aktoprak said. “Because the land is still sliding. Rocks are falling,” he added.

Villagers use heavy machinery to search through a landslide in Yambali. Credit: AP

Papua New Guinea's defence minister, Billy Joseph, and the government’s National Disaster Centre director, Laso Mana, flew in an Australian military helicopter from the capital of Port Moresby to Yambali, 600 kilometers (370 miles) to the northwest, to gain a firsthand perspective of what is needed.

Mana’s office posted a photo of him at Yambali handing a local official a check for 500,000 kina (£102,000) to buy emergency supplies for the 4,000 displaced survivors.

The purpose of the visit was to decide whether Papua New Guinea's government needed to officially request more international support.

Earth-moving equipment used by Papua New Guinea's military was being transported to the disaster scene 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the east coast city of Lae.

Traumatised villagers are divided over whether heavy machinery should be allowed to dig up and potentially further damage the bodies of their buried relatives, officials said.

