A Labour report into Diane Abbott over comments she made about Jewish people not being subject to racism “all their lives” finished months ago, according to sources.

But Labour’s first ever black female MP has not been readmitted to the party and still doesn’t know if she will be able to run again in Hackney North and Stoke Newington.

Several senior figures in the Labour party acknowledged that Abbott made a terrible mistake when she sent a letter to the Observer newspaper suggesting some experienced less real racism than others. But they say that she has apologised and should be allowed to stand again.Abbott was suspended after she wrote in a letter to the newspaper that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people "undoubtedly experience prejudice" which is "similar to racism".

The letter added: "It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice.

"But they are not all their lives subject to racism."

The comments drew outrage. However, after a probe into her situation - which Newsnight first reported was completed months ago - questions are being asked about her position.One source claimed that Abbott had indeed completed a course on antisemitism, as well as apologising and removing the tweet.

They claimed that there were other things being asked of her that she hadn’t done - but that is furiously denied by those close to her who say there have been no other formal requests.It has been suggested that the Labour chief whip told her it would only take days to sort out once she did the course. But one Labour insider claimed the party did not want her to stand again - and were trying to block it.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…