Police are appealing for more information after they released CCTV footage of the suspect, ITV News' Will Tullis reports

Dorset Police continue to search for a man suspected of stabbing a 34-year-old woman to death on a Bournemouth beach last week.

The woman, identified as Amie Gray from Poole, was pronounced dead on Durley Chine Beach at around midnight on May 24.

Ms Gray, a mother of one and a football coach, was described as a "beautiful person" on social media.

Another woman, 38, suffered "very serious injuries" and was taken to hospital, where she remains on Tuesday.

It is unclear what the motive was, but police are appealing to the public for more information and are conducting house-to-house visits in the area.

On Monday, the authorities released CCTV images of a hooded suspect they say was the attacker, who acted alone.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend was released on Monday without charge.

Dorset Police said the teenager, from Lancashire, had been “eliminated from inquiries” following their investigations.

In their latest update, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is progressing and detectives are dedicated to finding out what happened and ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.

“We need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the CCTV images. If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation.

“We also are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight?"

The public can also expect to "see a very overt and planned police presence in and around the Bournemouth area" in the coming days, Mr Dixey said.

