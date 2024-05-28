Chicago home used for Christmas classic Home Alone is up for sale for $5m

Play Brightcove video

'Arguably one of the most famous houses in the world' - Take a look inside the house that was used to film Home Alone

The suburban Chicago mansion used in the Christmas classic Home Alone is up for sale - with a $5.25m (£4.1m) price tag.

The 9,000 square feet home in Winnetka, Illinois has six bedrooms and five bathrooms but much of the interior has changed after renovation in 2018.

The house now boasts a fully-equipped gym, a state-of-the-art cinema and an indoor sports court but not all of the original features from the film have been replaced - the staircase which ten-year-old Macaulay Culkin raced down on a sledge is still in place.

The indoor sports court is complete with a true three-point line. Credit: Zillow / Dawn McKenna Group

The property hasn't been on the market since 2012 when it sold for just over $1.5m (£1.2m), according to estate agents Zillow.

Fans will recognise the "unforgettable" staircase in the house's main foyer. Credit: Zillow / Dawn McKenna Group

The listing reads: "This magical family home truly transcends its architectural pedigree.

"It's a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls."

The Georgian home, originally built in 1921, also features two living rooms, two laundry rooms, and a heated garage with space for three cars.

The home has a state-of-the-art cinema room in the basement. Credit: Zillow / Dawn McKenna Group

It was listed on Airbnb in 2021, and gave four fans the opportunity to stay the night for just $25 (£19).

Guests were able to recreate scenes from the movie, including laying booby traps and meeting a real-life tarantula.

