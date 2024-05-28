A cinema in Massachusetts has been forced to apologise following "distressing" comments made by actor Richard Dreyfuss at a Q&A ahead of a screening of 'Jaws.'

Footage online shows the 76-year-old making a bizarre entrance, appearing on stage wearing a dress while dancing to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story'.

During the Q&A at The Cabot cinema in Massachusetts, Mr Dreyfuss is alleged to have made, "sexist and transphobic comments".

According to social media accounts of the event, Mr Dreyfuss started talking about his Nuts producer Barbra Streisand, describing her as a "genius", but, in the commenter's account of the event, "she was stubborn to work with because she is a woman who should be submissive".

Mr Dreyfuss was then reportedly asked about his views on the #MeToo movement, which he described as "the people who make me vomit".

He is alleged to have gone on to make disparaging remarks about the LGBTQ+ community.

One attendee said on Facebook: "We walked out of his interview tonight along with hundreds of others because of his racist homophobic misogynistic rant."

Another attendee added: "He was espousing hurtful views that affected many members of the crowd [me included] and had absolutely nothing to do with the movie."

Another attendee said: "I did not stay for the movie as the entire mood was ruined for me and left as soon as he was done on stage."

The Cabot Theatre issued an apology saying: "We understand that his remarks were distressing and offensive to many of our community members, and for that, we sincerely apologise."

Mr Dreyfuss has not commented on the incident.

