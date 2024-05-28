Ireland, Spain and Norway officially recognise Palestinian state

The Palestinian flag was raised above the seat of Ireland's parliament - Leinster House - on Tuesday, as Ireland formally recognised the state of Palestine.

Ireland, alongside Spain and Norway, officially recognised Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, in a co-ordinated effort by the three western European nations.

The move will add international pressure on Israel to soften its response to last year's Hamas-led October 7 attack, amid the latest Israeli assault on southern Gaza's city of Rafah.

The Irish government said it had agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and the de facto Palestinian capital, Ramallah.

The Taoiseach, Simon Harris said in a statement the decision "is about keeping hope alive".

"It is about believing that a two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security."

"I again call on Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel to listen to the world and stop the humanitarian catastrophe we are seeing in Gaza," he added.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised address from Madrid that the "historic decision" had a "single goal": "To help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace."

Norway's Foreign Minister, Spain's Foreign Minister, and Ireland's Foreign Minister on Monday. Credit: AP

But Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, slammed Mr Sanchez's government, saying they were "complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes".

In his speech on Tuesday, Mr Sanchez said the recognition of a Palestinian state was "a decision that we do not adopt against anyone, least of all against Israel, a friendly people whom we respect, whom we appreciate and with whom we want to have the best possible relationship".

He also emphasised their "absolute rejection" of Hamas.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called it a "special day", and said in a statement that "for more than 30 years, Norway has been one of the strongest advocates for a Palestinian state".

While dozens of countries have recognised a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers had done so. Still, the adherence of three European countries to the group represents a victory for Palestinian efforts in the world of public opinion.

Relations between the European Union (EU) and Israel have nosedived with the diplomatic recognitions by two EU countries.

Madrid insisted on Monday the EU should take measures against Israel for its attacks on Rafah - which have killed at least 45 people since Saturday.

Taoiseach Simon Harris insisted on Tuesday the EU should consider economic sanctions for Israel, saying "Europe could be doing a hell of a lot more".

The flags of Spain, Ireland and Norway are displayed on the City Hall building in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Credit: AP

At the same time, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threw his weight behind the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor is seeking an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including leaders of the Hamas militant group.

Last week's joint announcement by Spain, Ireland and Norway triggered an angry response from Israeli authorities, which summoned the countries' ambassadors to the Foreign Ministry in Tel Aviv, where they were filmed being shown videos of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

More than two thirds of the countries in the United Nations (UN) recognise a Palestinian state.

The addition of three western European countries will likely put pressure on other EU countries, such as France and Germany, to rethink their position.

A Spanish fighting bull billboard outside Madrid is painted with the colours of the Palestinian flag Credit: AP

The US and the UK back the idea of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, but say it should come as part of a negotiated settlement.

Mr Netanyahu's government says the conflict can only be resolved through direct negotiations.

But on Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron renewed calls for a pause in fighting, saying scenes of Israeli strikes in Rafah were "deeply distressing".

"We urgently need a deal to get hostages out and aid in, with a pause in fighting to allow work towards a long-term sustainable ceasefire," he said.

