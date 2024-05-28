Police drop Angela Rayner council house investigation

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner will face “no further police action” over allegations she broke electoral law relating to information about her living arrangements, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

In March, the force said it was investigating claims made by James Daly, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, who made GMP aware of neighbours contradicting Ms Rayner’s statement that her property, separate from her husband’s, was her main residence.

In a statement, GMB said it has "completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation" and "concluded that no further police action will be taken."

It continued: “The investigation originated from complaints made by Mr James Daly MP directly to GMP.

"Subsequent further contact with GMP by members of the public, and claims made by individuals featured in media reporting, indicated a strong public interest in the need for allegations to be investigated.

“Matters involving council tax and personal tax do not fall into the jurisdiction of policing. GMP has liaised with Stockport Council and information about our investigation has been shared with them. Details of our investigation have also been shared with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).”

