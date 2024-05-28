'Rarest album in the world' from Wu-Tang Clan to go on display in Australia

An album which is so rare that only a handful of people have ever listened to it in full is set to go on display at an Australian museum.

Just one physical copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” was made by legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, who recorded the album in secret over six years.

Now, members of the public will be able to listen to part of it, as the rare piece of hip-hop history joins an exhibition at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Tasmania.

The album will be on display from Saturday June 15 to Monday June 24, according to the museum, with a limited number of free tickets available for curated private listening sessions.

The album is part of the museum’s “Namedropping” exhibition, which explores the rare objects that “possesses mystical properties that transcend its material circumstances,” said Jarrod Rawlins, director of curatorial affairs at Mona.

The Wu-Tang Clan performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset in 2011. Credit: PA

“’Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ is more than just an album, so when I was thinking about status, and what a transcendent namedrop could be, I knew I had to get it into this exhibition,” Rawlins said in a statement.

The album itself is bound by a legal agreement which states it cannot be commercially exploited until 2103, although it can be played at private listening parties, according to the museum.

Wu-Tang Clan first announced in March 2014 that it would produce one copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” to be sold to the highest bidder.

The album came in a hand-carved box with a leather-bound book of parchment paper containing lyrics and its backstory.

By releasing only one copy of the album, the group wanted to “put out a piece of art like nobody else has done in the history of [modern] music,” Wu-Tang member Robert “RZA” Diggs told Forbes in 2014.

The album was also created in protest of the devaluation of music as an artform in the digital age, RZA said in the interview.

Since then, the album has had a history almost as unusual as its release.

In 2015, notorious “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli bagged the album for about $2 million (£1.6 million) - making it the world’s most expensive music album ever sold at the time.

But US federal authorities seized it from Shkreli, who was eventually convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy in 2017 for defrauding investors out of more than $10 million (£8 million) between 2009 and 2014.

Before his conviction, which was related to his time as CEO of biotech company Retrophin, Shkreli was dubbed “the most hated man in America” in 2015, while serving as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, after he increased the price of a drug used by AIDS patients from $13.50 ($10.56) to $750 ($587) per pill.

In 2021, the US Justice Department then sold the album without disclosing the buyer. At the time the department said the money from the album’s sale would go towards the remaining balance owed on the approximately $7.4 million (£5.8 million) forfeiture order entered against Shkreli at his March 2018 sentencing.

Digital art collective PleasrDAO, who describe themselves as a “decentralized autonomous organisation” and an early adopter of non-fungible token (NFT) digital art, later confirmed in a video the same year that they bought the album using cryptocurrency.

While PleasrDAO did not disclose how much it spent to acquire the album, the The New York Times reported it exchanged hands for the equivalent of $4 million (£3.1 million).

