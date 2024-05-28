Sunny spells ahead but more storms looming for Scotland

Sunny spells are set to replace wet and windy weather as the week draws to a close, the Met Office said.

Thunderstorms have swept much of the country in the past few days, with more forecast for Scotland on Wednesday bringing as much as 40mm of rain and a risk of flooding.

But by Thursday the UK will see a mix of sun and showers until high pressure from the western coast of England will help “slowly kill” off the rain in time for the weekend.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said: “It’ll become generally dry with sunny spells during the course of the weekend, temperatures generally slightly above average, so the sunshine is going to feel quite pleasant.”

A yellow warning for thunderstorms comes into force in Scotland at 10am on Wednesday and is in place until 7pm.

The northeast and east of Scotland will see the heaviest rain, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Some areas could see 15 to 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30 to 40 mm within a few hours.

Mr Stroud said: “The (rainfall) is likely to lead to issues on roads with issues of surface water, so a risk of localised flooding.

“As with the nature of showers, one place can actually have a bit of a deluge and just a few miles up the road it could be as dry as a bone.”

There is a chance of power cuts and other services being disrupted for some homes and businesses.