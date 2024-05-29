All eyes on Rafa: Why's this trend being criticised?

/

In the past 24 hours, an image titled 'All Eyes on Rafah' has swept across Instagram, amassing over 40 million shares.

Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, has become a focal point amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Approximately 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah, fleeing from Israeli offensives in other parts of Gaza.

Over the weekend, an Israeli strike resulted in the deaths of at least 45 civilians in Rafah.

The 'All Eyes on Rafah' image is AI-generated, depicting rows of tents, with white structures in the centre spelling out the message.

The post that sparked the campaign originated from an Instagram account that has posted only once before.

The phrase itself can be traced back to a statement made by a World Health Organisation official in February.

He said, "all eyes are on Rafah" following an evacuation order from Israel's Prime Minister, despite the large number of Palestinians sheltering there.

The power of celebrities with high numbers of followers amplifying the post is likely to have contributed to how widely the image has been shared, increasing its visibility, and encouraging millions more to share it.

Algorithm factors on social media platforms are also likely to have had an impact.

Meta’s content rules restrict graphic and politically charged posts and the type of image shared may have in fact boosted the image's reach on social media.

That's since it is a non-graphic representation of the crisis meaning it could have bypassed these restrictions, making it easier for users to share.

However the image has also faced criticism from some who argue that it fails to accurately represent the violence occurring in Gaza, suggesting that it's a 'sanitised' depiction, which makes it easier for people to engage with the issue.

Others argue the AI-generated nature of the image and its basic portrayal of the refugee situation gloss over the reality of the situation facing the people in Rafah.

On the other hand, some defend the image, noting that its ability to circumvent Meta's restrictive content algorithms is precisely why it has been so widely disseminated.