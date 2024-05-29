The family of a watch dealer who died 24 hours after he was the victim of a robbery in southwest London said he had been left "traumatised" and "unable to speak" by the "terrifying attack".

Oliver White, 27, died on Sunday, one day after two men - who have yet to be arrested by authorities - robbed a jewellers in Richmond.

His family said they believed Mr White had taken his own life "due to the anguish and distress of this terrible incident".

Mr White's family described him as a "beautiful, funny, loyal boy, who lit up every room he walked into".

"Our son Oliver returned home from his place of work on Saturday traumatised and unable to speak," Mr White's family said in a statement.

"He had been the victim of a terrifying attack and high value robbery at his place of work, which was later shared widely on social media.

"Sadly, it is our belief that Oliver subsequently took his own life due to the anguish and distress of this terrible incident."

The Metropolitan Police has issued images of two men it would like to locate in connection with the incident. Credit: Metropolitan Police

The statement continued: "We are desperately trying to make sense and come to terms with this tragic incident and plead that we are given the privacy to grieve without additional stress and intrusion into our lives."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Mr White died on Sunday, but that his death is "not being treated as suspicious at this time".

A statement issued by the force a day previously said that although a member of staff was assaulted they were not "seriously injured".

Images of two men that are wanted in connection with the incident have been released, and a public appeal has been issued for anyone who has information that could assist police with their inquiries.

A quantity of high value watches were stolen during the robbery, which took place at around 2.50pm on Saturday in Kew Road.

Anyone who recognises either of the men shown in the images or has information that could assist police has been asked to call 101 or 'X' @MetCC and quote CAD4555/25May.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you are struggling with your mental health, help is available.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Call the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on 0800 58 58 58

See more links to advice and support here.

