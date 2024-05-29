Northern India is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 50.5C in some places.

Delhi recorded its highest ever temperature of 49.9 degrees on Tuesday, surpassing a previous record of 49.2C in May 2022.

A man walks past the India Gate monument amid the heatwave in New Delhi Credit: AP

The oppressive heat has forced authorities in the capital to impose water rationing, with some areas struggling to access water, and others left with none at all.

Elsewhere, the temperature in the city of Churu in the state of Rajasthan climbed to 50.5C. Sirsa, a city in the state of Haryana, saw thermometers reach 50.3C, Indian authorities said.

The country's weather department expects temperatures to stay high across the region for the next few days and has put several states on high alert.

It said heatwave conditions will continue in Delhi on Wednesday but are expected to subside starting Thursday.

A cobbler rests by her work equipment on a hot summer day in Lucknow, India Credit: AP

People cover their heads with scarves as protection against the harsh sun in Jammu, India Credit: AP

April, May and June are hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures, but warm weather has been getting more intense across the past decade.

One study found that heatwaves have killed more than 24,000 people in the country since 1992.

The increase in heat events in coming years could threaten India’s development, and risk reversing its progress on poverty alleviation, health and economic growth, researchers said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...