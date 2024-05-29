Keir Starmer says Diane Abbott not barred from standing as Labour candidate

Sir Keir Starmer has said Diane Abbott has not been barred from standing as a Labour candidate at the General Election.

The whip was restored on Tuesday, but reports suggested she believed she had been barred from standing in Stoke Newington and Hackney on July 4.

Ms Abbott, who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to Parliament, later said she was "very dismayed" at suggestions she was forbidden from defending her seat.

Taking questions from broadcasters on Wednesday, Sir Keir said the reports were “not true”.

He said: “No decision has been taken to bar Diane Abbott. The process that we were going through ended with the restoration of the whip the other day, so she’s a member of the Parliamentary Labour Party and no decision has been taken barring her.”

According to the BBC, it earlier received a statement from Ms Abbott saying: “Although the whip has been restored, I am banned from standing as a Labour candidate."

Ms Abbott said she was “delighted to have the Labour whip restored and to be a member of the PLP”, but added: “I am very dismayed that numerous reports suggest I have been barred as a candidate.”

In an indication she would not follow her ally Jeremy Corbyn and stand as an independent, she said: “I will be campaigning for a Labour victory."

She had the Labour whip suspended in April 2023 pending an investigation after she suggested Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subjected to racism "all their lives".

Ms Abbott wrote in a letter, published in The Observer newspaper, that although white people “with points of difference” suffer prejudice, they have not suffered the same racism as black people.

She later apologised for "any anguish caused" and "wholly and unreservedly" withdrew her remarks.

The Labour investigation finished months ago, ITV News understands, and she completed a course on antisemitism.

The decision on whether she can stand will ultimately be taken by Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC).

