More male and ethnic minority graduates feel disadvantaged in job applications, a survey has suggested.

There has been a rise in graduates reporting that their ethnic background, gender, social class or disability is holding them back from finding work, according to graduate careers service Prospects.

Prospects' annual Early Careers Survey, from education technology organisation Jisc, saw increases across the board in respondents feeling disadvantaged in the job application process due to a personal characteristic.

The survey found that 54% of ethnic minority graduates felt disadvantaged when applying for jobs because of their ethnicity, compared with 43% last year.

More than three in five (61%) black, African, Caribbean or black British graduates said this, along with 53% of Asian or Asian British graduates, compared with 51% and 49% in 2023 respectively.

The survey of more than 6,000 students and graduates suggests that female graduates were more likely (15%) than their male peers (10%) to feel disadvantaged because of their gender when applying for jobs.

But the proportion of males who reported being held back due to their gender more than doubled from 4% last year.

There were also more reports of people feeling disadvantaged because of their sexual orientation, social class or disability than in the previous survey.

Chris Rea, a careers expert at Prospects for Jisc, said it's "concerning" that more graduates are feeling the odds are against them.

"We have also found young people, particularly disadvantaged groups, are struggling with motivation.

"The jobs market is particularly competitive and that could be having an impact on how they're feeling. While graduates may feel disadvantaged this doesn't mean they should be demoralised."

"Most employers strive to be more inclusive and see the benefit of diverse teams and it's important that we get this message through to young people."

"Employers can help by being transparent about recruitment processes and any support they offer."

A total of 6,102 people were surveyed in January and February and the majority of respondents were in employment or studying at university.

The survey included some pupils in secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges, as well as apprentices and jobseekers.

