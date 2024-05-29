Person dies after falling into airplane engine at Amsterdam airport

A person has died after falling into an airplane engine at Amsterdam airport on Wednesday.

Schiphol Airport, the main international airport in the Netherlands, confirmed the incident -which took place on a KLM flight - on their social media platforms.

In a statement to ITV News, it said: "Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine.

"Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this."

KLM confirmed the flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund in Denmark.

The military police responsible for the airport - the Marechaussee - said it was conducting an investigation into the incident and that “all passengers and employees of the flight in question have disembarked and are being taken care of".

It is not clear if the person who was killed was a member of the public or staff for either the airline or airport.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...