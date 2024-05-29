A Singapore Airlines flight which encountered severe turbulence during which a 73-year-old British man died, dropped 54 metres in just four seconds, an investigation has found.

The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore (TSIB) found the plane experienced a rapid change in gravitational force, causing passengers who were not wearing seatbelts to be thrown upwards.

Flight SQ321 was en route to Singapore from London Heathrow when it began to experience slight turbulence as it flew over an area where thunderstorms were developing above Myanmar at 8:49am UK time on 21 May, the report said.

Emergency services were called to the scene when the plane landed in Thailand. Credit: AP

As this slight turbulence set in about ten hours after departure, the plane experienced a rise in altitude by around 110 metres. At this point, the pilot announced the fasten seatbelt sign had been turned on.

Just eight seconds later, a rapid change in gravitational force caused an altitude drop of around 54 metres.

The pilots disengaged autopilot, stabilised the aircraft and then re-engaged the autopilot.

They then declared a medical emergency and diverted to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3.45pm local time (9.45am UK time), where a total of 104 patients were taken to hospital and medical clinics.

T heatre director Geoffrey Ralph Kitchen from south Gloucestershire died during the incident after suffering a suspected heart attack.

A total of 104 patients were taken to hospital and medical clinics in Bangkok, where the plane was diverted. Six British people were taken to ICU.

Geoffrey Kitchen died on the flight from London to Singapore. Credit: PA

In a statement at the time, Singapore Airlines said: "We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased."

The TSIB said investigations are ongoing into the incident.

