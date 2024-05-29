This is the home of ITV News: What You Need To Know, our regularly updated podcast with information and analysis that you can trust on the biggest stories in the UK and the world.

Our team of presenters and experts bring you everything you need to understand the major headline news of the day within minutes.

It's been 30 years since a new era of hope began in South Africa, with the election of Nelson Mandela.

But on Wednesday the country goes to the polls again in an atmosphere where much, if not all, of that hope seems to have disappeared.

Mandela's party - the African National Congress - may well lose its majority for the first time in the history of South Africa's democracy.

But why are voters deserting his party? And where's next for the Rainbow Nation?

Geraint Vincent is joined by ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo to tell you, what you need to know.

You can hear What You Need to know wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or here on the ITV News website.