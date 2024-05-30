Biden partially lifts ban on Ukraine using US weapons to strike Russia

President Joe Biden has given Ukraine the green light to use US weaponry to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, according to US officials familiar with the matter.

The officials, who requested anonymity, underscored that the policy calling on Ukraine not to use US-provided long-range missiles and other munitions to strike inside Russia offensively has not changed.

The move comes as Ukrainian officials have stepped up calls on the US administration to allow its forces to defend itself against attacks originating from Russian territory.

More to follow...

