An US man who was accused of driving with a suspended licence dialled into his court hearing while at the wheel of a vehicle.

Corey Harris was attending a virtual hearing at Washtenaw County Court, in Michigan, on May 15, but the livestream of the video has recently gone viral.

As soon as Harris joined the court case via zoom link, Judge Cedric Simpson appeared to not believe his eyes.

He asked: "Mr Harris, are you driving?"

Harris said: "Actually, I'm pulling into my doctor's office, actually. So just give me one second. I'm parking right now."

Once the 44-year-old had stopped his car, proceedings got underway.

His lawyer said: "Your Honor, we're respectfully requesting an adjournment in this matter, possibly three to four weeks if the court will allow."

A confused Judge Simpson asked: "Maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving while licence is suspended?"

Harris' lawyer confirmed this.

Harris was charged with driving with a suspended licence back in October 2023, according to court records.

"He was just driving and he didn't have a licence," Judge Simpson said.

His lawyer replied: "Those are the charges, yes."

Judge Simpson said: "No, I'm looking at his record and he doesn't a licence. He's suspended and he's just driving."

"That is correct, your Honor," his lawyer said.

Judge Cedric Simpson said: "I don't even know why he would do that. So defendant's bond is revoked in this matter."

Harris was told to turn himself into the Washtenaw County jail by 6pm local time that evening.

To which he responded: "Oh my God."

