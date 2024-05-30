Play Brightcove video

Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts in his landmark hush money criminal trial.

He has become the first American president in history to be convicted of felony crimes.

After leaving the courtroom, he said: "We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man.

"We'll keep fighting, we'll fight til the end and we'll win because our country's gone to hell.

"This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent.”

Richard Ben-Veniste, the Special Prosecutor in the Watergate scandal, tells ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers what the case means for the election

Thursday's decision followed over 11 hours deliberations from 18 jurors in a case which first began midway through April.

A sentencing hearing - which could see the former US president sent to prison - has been set for 11 July 2024.

Ahead of the verdict, the judge requested there be "no reactions, no outbursts of any kind".

Trump has denied any wrongdoing throughout the trial, held in New York City.

Speaking just after the judge sent the jury to decide on the result, Trump appeared to say he thought he would be convicted.

ITV News' US Correspondent Dan Rivers reports on how the impact of this historic verdict

Trump told reporters that the charges were rigged, and again accused the judge of being conflicted while saying that "Mother Teresa could not beat these charges."

"What is happening here is weaponisation at a level that nobody’s seen before ever and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen," Trump said.

Trump repeated accusations that the criminal charges were brought by the Biden administration to hit him, as the president’s main election opponent.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg originally filed the case against Trump in March 2023, charging him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The trial focused on allegations that Trump and his allies conspired to stifle potentially embarrassing stories during the 2016 presidential campaign through hush money payments - including to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both Daniels and McDougal claim to have been paid to keep quiet about affairs they had with Trump.

Stormy Daniels claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump a decade before his successful White House bid. Credit: AP

Trump denied the allegations and argued in court that neither Daniels, McDougal nor his then-attorney, Michael Cohen - who claims to have paid both actresses - can be trusted.

Cohen was one of 20 witnesses who gave evidence and testimony at the trial over the course of 15 days.

The case comes as Trump - the presumptive Republican presidential candidate - prepares to battle it out with incumbent US President Joe Biden for November's presidential election.

