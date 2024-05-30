Faiza Shaheen says she feels a "huge injustice has been done" after she was barred from standing as Labour candidate.

The former candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green in north-east London posted a statement on social media on Thursday, after she allegedly liked a series of posts on X which downplayed anti-semitism accusations.

She wrote: "At 9pm last night, by email, I learned that Labour has removed me as its candidate for Chingford & Woodford Green, less that six weeks before the General Election after working to win this seat for over four years.

"I want to thank everyone that has been in touch lending their support. I feel that a huge injustice has been done, not just to me but to our community."

"As you can imagine, I'm a little overwhelmed right now, so will use this morning to meet with my campaign and legal teams to discuss my next steps, as well as have some hugs with my baby."

She added: "This is not the end of my story and I will be releasing all the detail of what has happened to me publicly very soon."

Ms Shaheen, who narrowly lost to Sir Iain Duncan Smith in the same seat at the 2019 election, had earlier told BBC Newsnight she "thought" she was going to be the candidate for the constituency, but got an email on Wednesday evening that she said claimed she would "frustrate Labour’s purpose".

The programme heard she was called to a meeting with a panel of Labour’s National Executive Committee on Tuesday in which they highlighted posts which raised questions about her suitability as a candidate.

One post said: "Every time you say something even mildly critical of Israel, you’re immediately assailed by scores of hysterical people who explain to you why you’re completely wrong, how you’re biased against Israel.

"Moreover, you can’t easily ignore them because those are not just random people. They tend to be friends or people who move in the same circles as you. Those people are mobilised by professional organisations."

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he was not purging left-wing candidates and praised Diane Abbott's political record.

Asked if he was blocking left-wingers from standing, he said: "No. I've said repeatedly over the last two years as we've selected our candidates that I want the highest-quality candidates.

"That's been the position for a very long time."

Speaking to broadcasters in Monmouthshire he said: "The situation in relation to Diane Abbott is that no decision has been taken to bar her and you have to remember that she was a trailblazer as an MP, she overcame incredible challenges to achieve what she achieved in her political career.

"She carved out a path for others to come into politics and she did all that whilst also being one of the most abused MPs across all political parties.

"But I've always had the aspiration that we will have the best quality candidates as we go into this election."

