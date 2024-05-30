A court in Hong Kong has convicted 14 pro-democracy activists under a law imposed by Beijing aimed at wiping out public dissent, after widespread anti-government protests in 2019.

T he development represents the city's largest ever national security case.

Those found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion, or the act of overthrowing or undermining the government could face life in prison.

They were among 47 people prosecuted in 2021 for their involvement with an unofficial primary election, that 600,000 people voted in while Covid restrictions were at their peak.

Out of the 16 pro-democracy activists prosecuted, 14 were convicted. The two that were acquitted were Lawrence Lau (left) and Lee Yue-shun. Credit: AP

The defendants were arrested in dawn raids back in January 2021 - many of whom have spent more than three years being detained.

Some 16 activists and politicians, out of the group arrested, decided to fight the charges in a trial that has lasted more than a year.

Two of those were acquitted and walked free from court. They were former district councilors Lawrence Lau and Lee Yu-shun, who took part in the unofficial primary held by democrats in 2020.

Prosecutors accused them of attempting to topple the city's leader and paralyse its government by securing a legislative majority to veto budgets.

Members of League of Social Democrats hold a banner outside court that reads 'exercising Constitutional rights is not a crime'. Credit: AP

In documents handed to the media, the court said the election participants had declared they would "either actively use or use the power conferred on the [legislative council] by the [basic law] to veto budgets".

The verdict showcases how national security law has rewritten the city's political landscape, with a once permitted pro-democracy opposition now stamped out and protest all but erased.

Both Hong Kong and officials in Beijing have argued that the national security law does not suppress freedoms, saying it has instead ended chaos and "restored stability" to the city.

What is Hong Kong's national security law?

Officially called the "Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region", it was passed in 2020.

It allows for Chinese laws to be valid in Hong Kong, and among other things it establishes four particular crimes that are punishable with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

These include:

Secession

Subversion

Terrorism

Collusion

Since its introduction, the city has seen the arrest of protesters, former opposition politicians and activists. Civil groups have also been disbanded and independent media outlets have been shut down.

Supporters of the convicted say they were simply taking part in opposition politics that was once allowed in Hong Kong, and that the court verdict marks China's control over the once-outspoken city.

In Hong Kong, the city's governing assembly is now comprised with pro-Beijing loyalists, with most pro-democracy figures either in jail or in exile.

Human Rights Watch condemned the convictions, arguing they had been prosecuted for "peaceful activism" and that the verdict had shown "utter contempt for democratic political process and the rule of law".

